“Fire Callouts GTA V” : Fire Callouts in GTAV: Dealing with a Plane Crash Emergency

Fire Callouts: Handling a Plane Crash in GTA V

In the world of Grand Theft Auto V, chaos can erupt at any moment. The Fire Callouts mod allows players to respond to emergency situations, such as a plane crash. With sirens blaring, players must race to the scene, assess the situation, and provide aid to any survivors.

The mod adds an extra layer of realism to the game, as players must use proper firefighting techniques to extinguish flames and rescue victims. It also adds a level of excitement and challenge to the game, as players must navigate the chaotic streets of Los Santos while trying to save lives.

News Source : BROS GAMES

Source Link :GTAV: Responding to a Plane Crash with Fire Callouts/