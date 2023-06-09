Fire in German refugee shelter claims life of 8-year-old Ukrainian boy as victim

Ukrainian child victim of fire in German refugee shelter. : Ukrainian child confirmed as victim of fire in German refugee centre

After five days, the police have confirmed that the victim of a fire in a German refugee shelter was an 8-year-old Ukrainian boy who had been missing since the incident. A DNA analysis was used to confirm his identity, and it was reported that the child died of smoke poisoning. Initially, it was believed that the boy was 9 years old. The fire broke out in the living area of the accommodation near Apolda early on Sunday, injuring at least 11 people and resulting in one fatality. The cause of the fire is thought to be a technical defect, and the police have no evidence of a deliberate or external act of culpability.

Read Full story : Ukrainian child confirmed as victim of fire in German refugee centre /

News Source : DPA

Ukrainian child victim of fire German refugee centre tragedy humanitarian crisis