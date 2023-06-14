Fire on Mumbai Expressway involving tanker and scooter in chemical spill incident.

“Mumbai tanker fire victim” : Tanker fire on Mumbai Expressway injures suspect/victim

A huge fire broke out on the flyover after a tanker heading towards Mumbai crashed into a divider. The accident resulted in a chemical spill that engulfed a passing scooter. The road was disrupted for several hours due to the incident.

News Source : Mid-day

