Fire on Mumbai Expressway involving tanker and scooter in chemical spill incident.

“Mumbai tanker fire victim” : Tanker fire on Mumbai Expressway injures suspect/victim
A huge fire broke out on the flyover after a tanker heading towards Mumbai crashed into a divider. The accident resulted in a chemical spill that engulfed a passing scooter. The road was disrupted for several hours due to the incident.
Read Full story :2 minors among 4 dead in Mumbai-Pune Expressway chemical tanker blaze/
News Source : Mid-day
- Mumbai-Pune Expressway
- Chemical tanker blaze
- Fatal accident
- Highway safety
- Road traffic accidents