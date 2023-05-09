Fire response crews in Mora County : Firefighters dispatched to a fire outbreak in Mora County

Firefighters dispatched to extinguish flames in Mora County

A new fire has started in Guadalupita, east of New Mexico Highway 434 near milepost 12. The Mora County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire crews, is responding to the scene. Information is limited at this time, and the situation is still developing. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

Wildfires in New Mexico have become a recurring problem, with a high risk of fires during the hot and dry summer months. The state has implemented several preventive measures to mitigate the risk of wildfires, including promoting fire-resistant landscaping and creating firebreaks. However, the unpredictable nature of wildfires means that emergency responders must always be prepared to act quickly to contain and extinguish any fires that may arise.

News Source : KOB.com

Source Link :Crews responding to fire in Mora County/