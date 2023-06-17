Firefighter Jamie Tesolin of Windsor, Ontario Passes Away in LaSalle Car Accident

Jamie Tesolin, Windsor Ontario Firefighter, Dies in LaSalle Car Crash

Jamie Tesolin, a firefighter from Windsor, Ontario, tragically passed away in a car crash in LaSalle. The incident occurred on Thursday evening on Matchette Road near Heritage Road. The 33-year-old firefighter was driving his vehicle when it collided with another car. Unfortunately, Tesolin succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Tesolin was a dedicated firefighter who had been with the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services for over a decade. He was known for his bravery, professionalism, and commitment to serving his community. His passing has left his colleagues, friends, and family devastated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and further details have not been released. The Windsor Fire and Rescue Services have expressed their condolences to Tesolin’s family and have asked the public to keep them in their thoughts during this difficult time.

