Firefighter Jason Cortez Death – Dead : Jason Cortez Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Firefighter Jason Cortez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

” San Jose Fire Dept. on Twitter: “#SJFD and @SJFirefighters extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Firefighter Jason Cortez of #SFFD. We were proud to honor his life at today’s memorial at Oracle Park. ”

#SJFD and @SJFirefighters extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Firefighter Jason Cortez of #SFFD. We were proud to honor his life at today's memorial at Oracle Park. #SFFDJCORTEZ pic.twitter.com/mqJVzWVHab — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 20, 2020

Tributes

Jason Cortez Memorial at Oracle Park finishing with Tony Bennett’s “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Fitting for a son of The City. We miss you Jason. Continue to watch over us, your city, your family, your sons. Thank you for everything. Until next time. @SFFFLocal798 #sffd pic.twitter.com/daiiOKdtW3 — LeRoid David (@LeRoid) October 20, 2020

Today my partner Ed is at the memorial honoring fire fighter Jason Cortez. Our hearts go out to Jason’s family and friends and the entire SFFD. We salute you and thank you for your service #SFFDJCORTEZ @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/AYvix0hAdC — Connie Chan 陳詩敏 (@conniechansf) October 20, 2020

