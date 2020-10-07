Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez Death – Dead :Jason Cortez Obituary .

Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Phan Ngo on Twitter: “Firefighter Paramedic Cortez was a 13 year veteran of SFFD and a father of two young children. Absolutely heartbreaking. Sending my sincere condolences and prayers to his family and colleagues.”

Tributes

