“Firefighters” : Dedicated Rescue Work of Local Firefighters Applauded After Turkey-Syria Earthquake

On 7 February 2023, a devastating earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria. The UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team, made up of specialists from 15 fire and rescue services, was deployed to Turkey to assist with the rescue efforts. Following their return to the UK, a celebration event was held to thank the firefighters who were part of the UK-ISAR team.

Recognising the Firefighters

The celebration event was held at the Training and Safety Centre in Bury, where the firefighters were thanked for their important contributions to the international rescue effort. Ramsbottom and Heywood Station Manager Martin Foran, Leigh Watch Manager Mike Hirst, Ashton Firefighter David Hedgecock, and Leigh Firefighter Steven Pennington were joined by their families, Chief Fire Officer Dave Russel, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Barry Moore, and Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester, Kate Green.

Challenges Faced by the Team

During the celebration event, Station Manager Martin Foran shared a short presentation explaining the challenges the team faced working on the ground in the affected areas. The team encountered a scene of utter devastation upon arrival, but working together, they managed to rescue eight people trapped under flattened buildings. GMFRS firefighters were instrumental in the rescue of seven of the casualties.

Throughout their deployment, the team used their specialist skills and equipment to rescue people who had been trapped in the rubble for days. Video footage captured emotional rescues of people who were saved by the UK-ISAR team.

Pride and Gratitude

Martin Foran expressed his pride in the team’s work and gratitude for the thank you event. He acknowledged that deployments such as the one to Turkey can be difficult for families, and it was important to thank them as well.

Chief Fire Officer Dave Russel expressed his pride in the staff for their dedicated work in such harrowing conditions. While there were moments of joy in rescuing people, the firefighters also experienced absolute devastation. Russel emphasised the importance of thanking the firefighters and their families for their dedication.

The UK-ISAR team’s updates from Turkey were shared with people across Greater Manchester, who were very proud of their local firefighters.

The UK-ISAR Team

The UK-ISAR team is a volunteer service made up of specialists from 15 fire and rescue services. They are deployed to humanitarian incidents or disasters anywhere in the world. The team’s deployment to Turkey was part of a 77-strong UK-ISAR team.

Conclusion

The celebration event was an opportunity to recognise the UK-ISAR team’s valuable contributions to the rescue efforts in Turkey. It highlighted the dedication and bravery of the firefighters who put their lives at risk to rescue others. Their work is a testament to the importance of international cooperation and the need for specialised rescue teams in times of disaster.

