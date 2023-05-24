Firefighters respond to fire at Christo’s Family Restaurant on East Innes Street, no mention of suspect or victim name.

Christo’s Family Restaurant on the corner of East Innes Street and Shaver Street received a response from firefighters. The restaurant has been operational in that area for 28 years. An image of the location can be found at https://gray-wbtv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Xblbzm8XJQthctcMTABvHQMPxjs=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/05-24-2023/t_71ad73aef292468683d865d085f10dfa_name_image3_scaled.jpg.

