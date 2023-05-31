Firestore field overwrite prevention.: How to prevent field overwriting in Cloud Firestore using Firedart?

Managing Patient and Therapist Collections in Firestore

Firestore is a powerful document-oriented NoSQL database that provides scalability, reliability, and flexibility to manage data in real-time applications. In Firestore, collections store documents that contain fields and values. In this article, we will discuss how to manage two collections: Therapist and Patient.

The Therapist collection contains a list of documents related to therapists signing up to the database. Each therapist can add patients, saving their documents in the Patient collection. In each document in the Therapist collection, there is a field called ‘Patients’ where we want to save the ID of the added patients so that each therapist has a list of their own patients. However, we want to avoid overwriting the field in order to have a sort of array instead of a single value.

To achieve this, we need to concatenate the patient IDs in the ‘Patients’ field. We can do this by using the Firestore update() method. The update() method updates a specific field in a document with the new value without overwriting the other fields.

Let’s take a look at the code snippet:

savePatient(String? email) async { DocumentReference patientDocument = Firestore.instance.collection('Patient').document(patientId); createPatient(String patient) async { patientDocument.create({ 'nome': patientName, 'cognome': patientLastname, }); } await createPatient(patientId); final therapistId = await getTherapistId(email); DocumentReference therapistDocument = Firestore.instance.collection('Therapist').document(therapistId); therapistDocument.update({ 'Patients': FieldValue.arrayUnion([patientId]) }); }

In this code snippet, we first create a new patient document in the Patient collection. Then, we get the therapist ID using the email address. We can then update the ‘Patients’ field in the therapist document using the update() method. We use the arrayUnion() method to add the new patient ID to the array.

The arrayUnion() method is used to add new elements to the array if they do not already exist. If the element already exists, it is not added again. This ensures that we do not have duplicate patient IDs in the ‘Patients’ field.

In this way, we can concatenate the patient IDs in the ‘Patients’ field without overwriting the other fields. We can then retrieve the list of patients for each therapist by querying the ‘Patients’ field in the therapist document.

Firestore provides a powerful query language that allows us to retrieve data from collections based on various criteria. We can use the where() method to filter documents based on a specific field value.

For example, to retrieve all the patients for a specific therapist, we can use the following code:

getPatients(String therapistId) async { QuerySnapshot snapshot = await Firestore.instance .collection('Patient') .where('therapistId', isEqualTo: therapistId) .getDocuments(); List<DocumentSnapshot> documents = snapshot.documents; List<Patient> patients = []; documents.forEach((doc) { patients.add(Patient.fromSnapshot(doc)); }); return patients; }

In this code snippet, we use the where() method to filter the Patient collection based on the ‘therapistId’ field. We then use the getDocuments() method to retrieve the documents that match the filter.

We can then convert the DocumentSnapshot objects into Patient objects using a custom fromSnapshot() method.

In conclusion, Firestore provides a flexible and scalable solution for managing data in real-time applications. By using the update() and arrayUnion() methods, we can concatenate values in fields without overwriting other fields. By using the where() method, we can filter collections based on specific criteria to retrieve the data we need.

News Source : Stack Overflow

Source Link :flutter – How to avoid overwriting a field in Cloud Firestore with Firedart?/