First Black Mayor in Johnson County Dies at 80

Merriam’s First Black Mayor, Carl Wilkes, Passes Away at 80

Merriam’s first Black mayor, Carl Wilkes, has passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of community service and dedication. Born in Haskell, Oklahoma in 1942, Wilkes moved to Olathe and then Merriam, where he and his wife Wanda lived for almost six decades. He served as mayor from 2001 to 2009, overseeing Merriam during a period of significant growth and change.

Wilkes’ Contributions to Merriam’s Growth

During his tenure as mayor, Wilkes was instrumental in the approval of Merriam Village, a retail area located near Johnson Drive and Interstate 35 that includes the IKEA store visible from the highway. He was also involved in establishing Johnson County’s first-ever public transportation program for the elderly, called “Dial-A-Ride.”

Then-U.S. Rep. Dennis Moore entered Wilkes’ name in the Congressional Record as part of a list of Black Johnson County “trailblazers” in 2006. Moore noted that Wilkes won his first term as mayor by just two votes, a testament to his community’s faith in his leadership.

Merriam’s Connections to Black History

Merriam’s South Park area began as a community of Black freed enslaved persons and their descendants in the 1890s and early 1900s, according to Johnson County History. The city was also involved in a legal case that helped pave the way for the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision desegregating public schools. The Webb v. School District case was filed in 1949 on behalf of 39 Black families whose children had been rejected from the whites-only South Park Elementary.

Remembering Mayor Wilkes

Councilmember Chris Evans Hands sat on the dais with Wilkes for her first four years as a councilmember, from 2005 to 2009. She recalls Wilkes as soft-spoken and respectful as he led the city through challenging times.

During his time in office, there was discomfort among some business owners about the initial downtown Merriam improvements. However, Hands says that Wilkes represented the city well and that they were all proud he was the first Black mayor in the county.

Wilkes is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. His contributions to Merriam and his dedication to his community will not be forgotten.