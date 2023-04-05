“First Black woman NC legislator dies at 98.”

Family members have announced the passing of Annie Brown Kennedy, who served as a lawyer for an extended period and was the first Black woman to hold a position in North Carolina’s state legislature. She died at the age of 98 on Tuesday, January 17.

Annie Brown Kennedy, a noted attorney and the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s state legislature, has passed away at the age of 98. Her family members confirmed her passing on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Kennedy was a trailblazer who broke barriers and made history throughout her life, leaving an enduring legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Born in 1925 in New York City, Annie Brown Kennedy spent most of her childhood in Charlotte, North Carolina. She graduated from Johnson C. Smith University in 1946 and earned her law degree from North Carolina Central University in 1959. She became a member of the North Carolina Bar in 1960, setting the stage for a groundbreaking career that would span four decades.

In 1968, Kennedy became the first Black woman elected to the North Carolina General Assembly, where she served as a state representative for four terms. During her tenure, she advocated for civil rights, education reform, and economic development in her community. She was known for her fierce commitment to justice and fairness, and was widely respected for her intelligence, integrity, and the depth of her knowledge.

After leaving politics in 1980, Kennedy continued to practice law, focusing on civil rights, employment discrimination, and community development issues. She was a mentor to generations of young attorneys and served as a role model for countless women and people of color who aspired to follow in her footsteps.

Throughout her long and distinguished career, Kennedy remained committed to making a positive difference in the world around her. She was a tireless champion for social justice, a passionate advocate for civil rights, and an inspiration to all who knew her. Her legacy will live on as a testament to the power of courage, perseverance, and the capacity of one individual to create lasting change in society.

Source : @TheBWSTimes

Annie Brown Kennedy, a longtime attorney and the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s state legislature, passed away at 98 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to family members. https://t.co/BlfVs8W9QV — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) April 5, 2023

Annie Brown Kennedy, a longtime attorney and the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s state legislature, passed away at 98 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to family members. https://t.co/BlfVs8W9QV — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) April 5, 2023