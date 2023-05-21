“First-degree murder charge laid against suspect in Brampton woman’s death” : 44-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of Brampton woman

“44-Year-Old Man Charged with First-Degree Murder of Brampton Woman Found Dead in Sparrow Park”

A 44-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder by police in the Greater Toronto Area after a woman was discovered dead just prior to the weekend. According to a police news release, officers received a call for medical assistance in Sparrow Park, situated near Brampton’s Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court, on Friday evening. Despite first responders’ attempts to aid a 43-year-old woman displaying obvious signs of trauma, she passed away at the scene. Police have arrested the suspect, who was found nearby, and indicate that both he and the deceased woman are from Brampton. The suspect appeared in court on Saturday morning. The Canadian Press initially published this report on May 20, 2023.

Read Full story : Man charged with first-degree murder after woman dies in Brampton

News Source : The Canadian Press

