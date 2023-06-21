First-grade Teacher Gretl Hauenstein of North Elementary School Passes Away

Gretl Hauenstein, North Elementary First-Grade Teacher, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gretl Hauenstein, a beloved first-grade teacher at North Elementary. She was a dedicated educator who touched the lives of countless students and colleagues with her warmth, kindness, and passion for teaching.

Gretl joined North Elementary in 2005 and quickly became a fixture in the school community. Her students adored her for her patience, creativity, and ability to make learning fun. Gretl was also a mentor to many new teachers, always willing to share her expertise and help others grow in their profession.

Outside of the classroom, Gretl was an active member of the community, volunteering her time and resources to various organizations. She was a kind and generous person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gretl’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. She will always be remembered as a dedicated teacher and a wonderful human being.

