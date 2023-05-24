First Great White Shark Sighting of Season Off Provincetown Prompts Caution for Boaters and Beach Visitors

Great White Shark : Great white shark spotted off Provincetown, New England Aquarium urges public to report sightings

New England Aquarium scientists are calling on the public to report any shark sightings on the Cape and Islands following the first great white shark sighting of the season off of Provincetown. The scientists noted that sharks will be returning to the region’s waters from now into the fall to prey on seals. Although shark attacks on humans are rare, boaters and beach visitors are still urged to be aware of the potential presence of these animals. The public is advised to avoid waters where seals or schools of fish are present and to remain in shallower areas closer to shorelines. The Sharktivity app, developed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and the Cape Cod National Seashore, is a useful tool for shark detection and reporting. App users can join researchers and safety officials to document shark sightings, and the information is then relayed to other users.

News Source : CapeCod.com

