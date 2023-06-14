First photo emerges of Nottingham killings suspect as he ‘tries to break into care home’

Nottingham killings suspect : First photo emerges of Nottingham killings suspect trying to break into care home

The first image of the Nottingham killings suspect has been released, showing him attempting to break into a care home. The man was captured on CCTV arriving at Seely Hirst House in Nottingham at 4am and attempting to climb through an open window. The footage was taken after he had already killed two students, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both aged 19. A resident of the care home woke up and punched the suspect, causing him to fall backwards. Three people were killed in the attacks, including school caretaker Ian Coates, who was in his 60s, while three others were injured. Despite initial concerns that it was a terror attack, police are now examining the suspect’s mental health.

News Source : LBC

