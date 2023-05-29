“First-time homebuyer tips”: Assisting the Youth in Purchasing a House

The Challenge of Home Ownership for Young Australians

For generations, owning a home has been the great Australian dream. However, for young Australians today, this dream seems out of reach. House prices have risen rapidly, outpacing wages growth, making it difficult for young people to afford even a deposit, let alone repayments. As a result, around two-thirds of young people have given up on home ownership. The challenge is how best to help the young get their foot on the property ladder, and targeted housing policies are needed urgently.

The Intergenerational Divide

The housing wealth of older Australians is expected to exceed that of younger Australians due to higher home-ownership rates later in life. However, this intergenerational gap is widening at an alarming rate. In 2018, nearly nine in 10 aspiring first homebuyers were locked out of home ownership because they were unable to meet the deposit requirement or service a loan.

Bank of Mum and Dad

Those with access to the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ have a substantial advantage. Young people who received a cash transfer or inheritance from their parents were more than twice as likely to enter into home ownership in the subsequent year. Parents also provide indirect support. Young people living in rent-free dwellings provided by family or friends were three times as likely to buy their own home. However, those co-residing with non-owner parents were 70 percent less likely to enter ownership than either group.

Government Assistance Schemes

Successive Australian governments have introduced first home purchase assistance schemes, most notably the First Home Owners Grant that offers a subsidy to eligible first homebuyers to assist with the deposit. Such grants have often been criticised for not being targeted enough. Shared equity or shared ownership schemes, which are usually more targeted, are less well-known.

The newest such scheme offered by the Australian government is the Help to Buy scheme, introduced to enable low-to-moderate income households to become homeowners while also helping to make mortgage repayments more sustainable. The homebuyer can purchase a home with as little as 2 percent deposit without incurring lenders mortgage insurance. The government contributes 30-40 percent of the purchase price, substantially reducing the mortgage loan for the home buyer. The scheme has strict property price caps and income limits.

Modelling shows that 31 percent of first homebuyers will meet the property price and income criteria. Among those eligible, 41 percent will be assisted into first homeownership if there were no limits placed on the numbers who can access the scheme. The ‘catch’ is that the homebuyer will only gain equity on the portion of the property they own. Homebuyers bear the responsibility of maintenance costs, council rates, and other ongoing costs, and may face restrictions on their freedom to renovate. However, homebuyers are not required to pay rent on the share owned by the government and can also increase their share over time via ‘staircasing’, where they can buy more of the property later.

The Problem with Assistance Schemes

All forms of direct assistance will increase demand and push up prices in entry-level housing markets in the face of supply constraints. The reality is assistance for home buyers must be balanced with a steady supply of affordable housing. Government policy, which gives generous tax concessions to property owners, will continue to push house prices out of reach of younger generations. This can only be addressed by implementing structural tax reform, such as winding back capital gains tax concessions on property assets.

Conclusion

Schemes like Help to Buy may alleviate inequality by facilitating home ownership for those who would otherwise be excluded from the market. However, the challenge of home ownership for young Australians requires a multi-faceted approach, including targeted housing policies, a steady supply of affordable housing, and structural tax reform. Only then can the great Australian dream of owning a home be within reach for young Australians once again.

