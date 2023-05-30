Fischer and Van Yun Yun, YouTubers, Announce Their Marriage on the Silk Road

Fischer’s and Van Yun Announce Their Marriage

Who are Fischer’s and Van Yun?

Fischer’s and Van Yun are popular YouTubers based in Japan. Fischer’s, whose real name is Bobby Fischer, is an American expatriate who has been living in Japan for over a decade. He is known for his humorous and informative videos about life in Japan, as well as his love of Japanese food. Van Yun, whose real name is Yuna, is a Japanese YouTuber who specializes in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. The couple started dating in 2019 and have been in a long-distance relationship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Announcement

On June 22, 2021, Fischer’s and Van Yun announced that they were getting married. They made the announcement on their respective YouTube channels, with Fischer’s posting a vlog titled “We’re Getting Married!” and Van Yun posting a video titled “Our Wedding Announcement.”

In the videos, the couple talked about how they met and fell in love, as well as their plans for the future. They also shared footage of their engagement, which took place in May 2021. Fischer’s proposed to Van Yun in a park in Tokyo, with the help of a group of musicians who played a song that he had written for her.

The Reaction

Fans of Fischer’s and Van Yun were thrilled to hear the news of their engagement and subsequent marriage. Many took to social media to express their congratulations and well wishes for the couple. Some fans also expressed their admiration for the couple’s relationship, which they described as sweet and genuine.

The Future

Fischer’s and Van Yun have not yet announced a date for their wedding, but they have stated that it will take place in Japan. They have also shared their plans to continue creating content for their YouTube channels after they get married. The couple has hinted at the possibility of starting a joint channel, where they will share their experiences as a married couple.

In conclusion, Fischer’s and Van Yun’s marriage announcement has brought joy to their fans and followers. The couple’s love story is a testament to the power of long-distance relationships and the importance of finding someone who shares your passions and values. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and success in their future endeavors.

Fischer’s Silk Road Van Yun Yun YouTuber wedding Fischer and Van marriage announcement Fischer’s travel vlogs