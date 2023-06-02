“Fish and chips Bridlington”: Discover the Top 17 Places to Enjoy Fish and Chips in and around Bridlington, as Voted by You, on National Fish and Chip Day

Celebrating National Fish and Chip Day: Top Places to Get Fish and Chips in and Around Bridlington

Fish and chips is a classic British dish that has been enjoyed for generations. On National Fish and Chip Day, the Bridlington Free Press asked its readers to name some of the top places to get fish and chips in and around Bridlington. The response was overwhelming, with readers sharing their favourite spots for this beloved dish. Here are some of the top choices:

Gabby’s Chippy

Located in the historic Old Town of Bridlington, Gabby’s Chippy is known for its special vegan and gluten-free menus. The shop uses eight pans to cater to different food preferences and allergies. The chippy has a cosy and inviting atmosphere, making it a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. North Beach Fish and Chips

Situated on North Marine Promenade, North Beach Fish and Chips offers uninterrupted sea views. The shop’s beachfront location is a major draw for customers, who can enjoy their food while taking in the beautiful scenery. Opening hours depend on the weather, so it’s always best to check before visiting. Jackson’s Fisheries

Jackson’s Fisheries is located on Kirkgate in Bridlington. The shop prides itself on using locally sourced East Yorkshire potatoes and only serving the freshest fish. Customers can also find Jackson’s Fisheries on Prince Street and can even book the shop for private events. Pride of Bridlington

Pride of Bridlington is a fish and chip shop located on Quay Road. The shop sources its fish and potatoes from local suppliers and only uses sustainably caught haddock and cod. Pride of Bridlington has a loyal customer base and is known for its generous portions and friendly service.

These are just a few of the top places to get fish and chips in and around Bridlington. The area is spoilt for choice when it comes to quality fish and chip shops, with many shops offering their own unique twist on the classic dish.

Fish and chips is not just a meal, it’s a cultural institution in the UK, and National Fish and Chip Day is a celebration of this beloved dish. The day is an opportunity to recognise the hard work and dedication of the fish and chip industry, from the fishermen who catch the fish to the shops that fry them.

One of the reasons fish and chips is so popular is its simplicity. The dish consists of just two main ingredients: fresh fish and crispy chips. However, there is an art to making the perfect fish and chips. The fish needs to be fresh and cooked to perfection, while the chips need to be crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Many of the top fish and chip shops in and around Bridlington have been around for decades and have perfected their craft over the years. These shops are an important part of the community, providing locals and tourists with a taste of traditional British cuisine.

In recent years, there has been a push towards sustainability in the fish and chip industry. Many shops are now sourcing their fish from sustainable sources and using biodegradable packaging. This is an important step towards ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy this beloved dish.

National Fish and Chip Day is a reminder of the importance of this dish in British culture. It’s a day to celebrate the hard work of those in the industry and to enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends. If you’re in and around Bridlington, be sure to check out some of the top fish and chip shops in the area and celebrate this iconic dish.

