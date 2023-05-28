“Fish conservation in Dal Lake”: J&K Officials Implement Measures to Prevent Fish Mortality in Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Administration Working to Stop Sudden Death of Fish in Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration officials have stated that they are doing their best to prevent the sudden death of fish in the world-famous Dal Lake which has been an ongoing process for the last few weeks. The administration is in contact with environmental experts to identify the cause of the deaths and to find a solution to the problem. Experts suggest that the deaths may be occurring due to unabated pollution that goes into the Dal Lake. The office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the relevant departments to address the issue.

The locals who are dependent on the fish trade are worried about their livelihoods. The Lake, along with the Nigeen Lake, has been one of the major sources of fresh fish for Kashmir and the outside world. The administration has assured the fisherman community that they are addressing the problem and will soon come up with a solution. The expert team is working closely with the administration to solve the problems of the fisherman community.

The sudden death of fish in Dal Lake has raised concerns among netizens who have different theories for the mass death of fish. Experts have also expressed concern over the large-scale mortality of fish and called for comprehensive studies to ascertain the real cause of death. In 2012, hundreds of fish died in Nigeen Lake mainly due to changes in physico-chemical parameters propelled by high pollution levels. In 2010, the death of fish in large numbers was witnessed in Wular Lake in north Kashmir. Two species of fish, Crossocheilus diplocheilus and Gambusia assinis, are mainly affected in those water bodies that have high concentrations of mosquitoes as they feed on their larvae.

Earlier this month, the capturing of a fish resembling the Alligator gar in the Dal Lake had set alarm bells ringing among the scientists who fear that the presence of non-native fish species could spell doom on the eco-fragile flora and fauna of the water body. The administration is now taking steps to prevent the introduction of non-native fish species into the Dal Lake and to protect the ecosystem of the water body.

The administration is working on a comprehensive plan to address the issue of the sudden death of fish in Dal Lake. The plan includes identifying and addressing the sources of pollution that go into the lake, conducting regular water quality monitoring, and creating awareness among the local community about the importance of preserving the lake ecosystem. The administration has also sought the help of the local community in preserving the lake ecosystem and preventing the introduction of non-native fish species into the lake.

In conclusion, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration is taking proactive steps to prevent the sudden death of fish in Dal Lake. The administration is working with environmental experts and relevant departments to find a solution to the problem. The administration is also taking steps to protect the ecosystem of the water body and prevent the introduction of non-native fish species into the lake. The administration’s efforts are commendable, and it is hoped that they will succeed in preserving the ecosystem of the Dal Lake.

Source Link :Taking concrete steps to stop fish from dying in Dal Lake: J&K officials/

