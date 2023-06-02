fish fillet recipe: Kimi Werner’s Tutorial: A Simple Guide to Preparing Delicious Fish Fillet

Easy Fish Fillet Tutorial With Recipe By Deep Sea Huntress Kimi Werner

Filleting fish can seem like a daunting task, but with the right technique and tools, it can be a breeze. Deep sea huntress and chef Kimi Werner shares her easy fish fillet tutorial with a delicious recipe to try out.

Tools You Will Need:

Fillet knife

Cutting board

Tweezers or pliers

Step 1: Cleaning and Scaling

Before filleting the fish, it must be cleaned and scaled. Start by rinsing the fish under cold water and using a scaling tool or the back of a knife to remove the scales. Once the scales have been removed, cut off the head and tail of the fish.

Step 2: Making the First Cut

With the fish belly facing up, make a cut from the head to the tail along the spine, without cutting through the bone. Cut deep enough to feel the spine with the knife.

Step 3: Removing the Fillet

Starting at the head of the fish, insert the knife blade between the flesh and the spine. Gently slice the flesh away from the spine by running the knife along the bone. Use the tweezers or pliers to remove any remaining bones.

Step 4: Repeating on the Other Side

Flip the fish over and repeat steps 2 and 3 on the other side.

Recipe: Pan-Seared Fish with Lemon and Garlic

Now that you have your fresh fish fillets, try out this simple and delicious recipe:

Ingredients:

2 fresh fish fillets

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lemon, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Season the fish fillets with salt and pepper and place them in the skillet, skin side down. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until the skin is crispy and golden brown. Flip the fillets over and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, until the flesh is cooked through. Remove the fish from the skillet and squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top of each fillet. Garnish with lemon slices and serve immediately.

Enjoy your delicious and fresh fish fillets with this simple and flavorful recipe.

