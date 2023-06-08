Fish industry blindsided by ban on gillnets in Queensland, fears price rise for consumers

Queensland gillnet ban impact on fishing industry and consumers : Fish industry blindsided by Queensland gillnet ban

The fishing industry in Queensland has been caught off guard by a ban on gillnet fishing, which will come into effect by 2027. Gillnets, which have been used for decades to catch barramundi and threadfin in creek mouths, have been found to be harmful to endangered animals such as dugongs, turtles, and sharks. The announcement of the ban has angered the fishing industry, which fears that fresh Australian fish will be replaced with farmed products from overseas, causing a rise in fish prices. The ban will affect approximately 240 gillnet commercial licenses on the east coast, with about half of them in the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area. Conservationists have welcomed the ban as a step towards protecting marine creatures.

News Source : Kristy Sexton-McGrath,Adam Stephen,Bridget Herrmann

Fisheries ban Gillnet fishing Fish and chip prices Sustainable fishing Seafood supply chain