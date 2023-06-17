Fisherman Babul Mia dies in lightning strike

Babul Mia – victim of lightning strike while fishing in Nurpur Haor : Fisherman Babul Mia dies from lightning strike at Nurpur Haor

A fisherman, Babul Mia, aged 25, was killed by lightning while catching fish at Nurpur Haor in Ashtagram upazila of Kishoreganj district on Friday night. Another fisherman, Mannan Mia, aged 23, son of Ismail Mia, was injured in the incident. According to Ali Mohammad Rashed, officer-in-charge of Ashtagram police station, the lightning struck them while they were fishing in the haor amidst rain and strong winds around 7:30 pm. Babul died on the spot while Mannan was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Read Full story : Lightning strike kills fisherman in Kishoreganj /

News Source : UNB

Lightning strike fatalities Kishoreganj lightning deaths Fishing accidents due to lightning Weather-related fatalities in Bangladesh Lightning safety precautions for fishermen