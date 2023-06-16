Gangu Nyalaji fisherman victim : Fisherman drowns in Lake Kanyaboli, Siaya County, Kenya

The body of a fisherman who drowned in Lake Kanyaboli in Siaya county has been discovered. The deceased was fishing with a companion when their boat overturned on Wednesday. While the companion managed to swim to safety and seek refuge from nearby fishermen who rescued him, the deceased drowned before he could be saved. After a two-day search, the body was eventually found on Friday morning. The police took the body to Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary as the family plans for his burial. The local administrators and residents of Gangu Nyalaji have been urging fishermen to wear life jackets when fishing, but some claim they don’t need the advice as they can swim well. Additional reporting by Janet Akinyi.

News Source : citizen

Drowned fisherman Search and rescue Water safety Tragic accident Recovery efforts