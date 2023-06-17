Fishing boat crew member killed in Pulau Perhentian collision: Rahmat Mat Ariffin identified as victim

Rahmat Mat Ariffin – victim name : Fishing boat crew member killed in collision off Pulau Perhentian, Rahmat Mat Ariffin identified as victim

A collision between two boats in the waters off Pulau Perhentian resulted in the death of a crew member and serious injuries to two passengers. The incident occurred at 8:15am and involved a fishing boat carrying three crew members and ten passengers, and a tourist boat with two crew members and ten passengers. The tourist boat, heading towards a jetty of a resort on Pulau Perhentian Besar, collided with the fishing boat, which was on its way to a jetty at a village on Pulau Perhentian. The fishing boat suffered damage and capsize, resulting in the death of one crew member and serious injuries to two others. The tourist boat only suffered minor damage, and all crew members and passengers, including three foreigners and two children, escaped unhurt. The victims were taken to the Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic before being sent to the Besut Hospital using the Marine Police Force boat and an ambulance boat. The case has been referred to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for further investigation. All boat operators must comply with safety regulations, ensuring that their boats are in good condition and requiring those on board to wear life jackets.

News Source : Malay Mail

Boat collision Pulau Perhentian Fatal accident Water safety Police investigation