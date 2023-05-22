Fitchburg Pedestrian Crash Victim Identified as Mario Bratkon: Obituary

Mario Bratkon Obituary

Introduction

Mario Bratkon, 64, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, passed away on October 14, 2021, after being hit by a car while he was walking on the side of the road. The incident occurred on October 12, 2021, in the early morning hours.

The Accident

According to reports from the Fitchburg Police Department, Bratkon was walking on Westminster Street in Fitchburg when he was hit by a car driven by a 23-year-old man. The driver remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated with the police.

The police have not released any information about whether the driver will face charges in connection with the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

The Life of Mario Bratkon

Mario Bratkon was born on June 30, 1957, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late John and Ann Bratkon and was one of nine siblings.

Bratkon attended Fitchburg High School and later worked at various jobs in the area. He was known for his love of music and often played the guitar and sang at local venues.

Bratkon was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football and baseball. He was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

The Impact of Bratkon’s Passing

The news of Bratkon’s passing has shocked the Fitchburg community, where he was a well-known and beloved figure. Many people have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Bratkon on social media.

The Fitchburg Police Department has issued a statement expressing their condolences to Bratkon’s family and friends. They have also urged drivers to be cautious and aware of pedestrians on the road.

Conclusion

Mario Bratkon was a beloved member of the Fitchburg community, and his passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his love of music, sports, and his kind and generous spirit.

The investigation into the accident that took Bratkon’s life is ongoing, and the Fitchburg community is hopeful that justice will be served. In the meantime, they will continue to mourn the loss of a dear friend and neighbor.

