Fitness coach Dmitriy Stuzhuk Death – Obituary : Influencer who said coronavirus does not exist has died from it.
Influencer who said coronavirus does not exist has died after contracting it
Fitness coach Dmitriy Stuzhuk, aged just 33, warned his one million social media followers that coronavirus is not a short-lived disease before his condition rapidly deterioratedhttps://t.co/BlwFqI6LnV
— Socialist Voice (@SocialistVoice) October 17, 2020
Tributes
Телеканал Київ
@kyiv_tv
Level 1:
Сьогодні в лікарні від #Covid помер відомий блогер-мільйонник stuzhuk_dmitriy.
«Дмитра більше немає з нами. Його серце не витримало» – написала його дружина sofia_stuzhuk годину тому. Для багатьох це стало шоком.
Останнє фото Дмитра – з лікарні, з апа… https://instagr.am/p/CGZ5CAqHwrN/
Translated from Ukrainian by
Today in the hospital from #Covid famous blogger-millionaire stuzhuk_dmitriy died.
“Dmitry is no longer with us. His heart couldn’t stand it, “his wife sofia_stuzhuk wrote an hour ago. For many, this came as a shock.
Last photo of Dmitry – from the hospital, from the apa апаhttps://instagr.am/p/CGZ5CAqHwrN/
