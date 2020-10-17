Fitness coach Dmitriy Stuzhuk Death – Obituary : Influencer who said coronavirus does not exist has died from it.

” Socialist Voice on Twitter: “Influencer who said coronavirus does not exist has died after contracting it Fitness coach Dmitriy Stuzhuk, aged just 33, warned his one million social media followers that coronavirus is not a short-lived disease before his condition rapidly deteriorated ”

Influencer who said coronavirus does not exist has died after contracting it Fitness coach Dmitriy Stuzhuk, aged just 33, warned his one million social media followers that coronavirus is not a short-lived disease before his condition rapidly deterioratedhttps://t.co/BlwFqI6LnV — Socialist Voice (@SocialistVoice) October 17, 2020

Tributes

Сьогодні в лікарні від #Covid помер відомий блогер-мільйонник stuzhuk_dmitriy.

«Дмитра більше немає з нами. Його серце не витримало» – написала його дружина sofia_stuzhuk годину тому. Для багатьох це стало шоком.

Останнє фото Дмитра – з лікарні, з апа… https://instagr.am/p/CGZ5CAqHwrN/

Today in the hospital from #Covid famous blogger-millionaire stuzhuk_dmitriy died.

“Dmitry is no longer with us. His heart couldn’t stand it, “his wife sofia_stuzhuk wrote an hour ago. For many, this came as a shock.

Last photo of Dmitry – from the hospital, from the apa апаhttps://instagr.am/p/CGZ5CAqHwrN/