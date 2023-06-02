“Fitness transformation for beginners”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Fitness Transformation for Beginners

Taking the First Steps Towards a Successful Fitness Journey

Starting a fitness journey can be daunting, especially for those who have been leading a sedentary lifestyle for a long time. However, the benefits of improving one’s physical well-being and overall health make the initial challenges worthwhile. Here’s how you can begin and sustain a successful fitness journey:

Importance of Setting Realistic Goals

Understanding personal limitations and tailoring goals accordingly leads to a more sustainable approach. Dr. Priyanka Rohatgi, chief nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals advises, “starting small and gradually increasing the intensity, duration, and frequency of your workouts is essential to avoid burnout or injuries”. Finding activities that one enjoys is also important as it increases the likelihood of sticking to a fitness routine in the long term.

She further highlights the importance of prioritising proper form and technique during exercise to maximise benefits and minimise the risk of injury. She recommends considering working with a qualified fitness professional or trainer initially to ensure exercises are performed correctly. Listening to one’s body is also crucial, paying attention to any sharp pain or excessive discomfort and seeking medical advice if necessary.

Impact on Physical and Mental Health

In terms of the physical impact, regular exercise improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and bones, enhances flexibility and mobility, and helps manage weight. It also reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Dr Rohatgi states, “Regular exercise has been shown to improve immune function, leading to a stronger defence against illness and disease”.

Exercise has profound effects on mental well-being as well. It reduces symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Physical activity stimulates the release of endorphins, which are natural mood-boosting chemicals in the brain. Exercise also improves cognitive function, memory, and concentration, promoting better mental clarity, creativity, and overall brain health.

A Recommended Workout Plan

When recommending a workout plan or exercise regimen for someone starting their fitness journey. Dr. Rohatgi suggests considering their current fitness level, goals, preferences, and any potential limitations. A general outline is provided, including:

Cardiovascular exercise

Strength training

Flexibility and mobility exercises

Progression and variation

Rest and recovery

Staying Motivated

Staying motivated throughout the fitness journey can be challenging, and the guide offers strategies to help individuals stay on track. Setting specific, realistic, and achievable goals, finding intrinsic motivations, tracking progress, celebrating small victories, and incorporating variety into the routine are all important aspects of maintaining motivation. Keep your workouts interesting and enjoyable to avoid monotony.

By emphasising realistic goal-setting, finding enjoyable activities, adopting healthy habits, and listening to one’s body, the guide promotes a sustainable approach to fitness. The physical and mental benefits of regular exercise, including improved cardiovascular health, increased energy levels, and enhanced mental well-being, are highlighted.

