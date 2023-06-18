Five dead, eight injured in road accident at Madiki village, including Bodi Venkataramana, Pathiwada Kannayya Lingam, Gangiredla Srinu, Vegnesa Subrahmanyam, and Bodi Venki Naidu.

Gangiredla Srinu accident victim : Five dead in road accident at Madiki village, including Bodi Venkataramana, Pathiwada Kannayya Lingam, Gangiredla Srinu, Vegnesa Subrahmanyam, and Bodi Venki Naidu.

In an early morning accident at Madiki village of Alamuru mandal in Konaseema district, five individuals were killed on the spot and eight others sustained severe injuries. The deceased have been identified as Bodi Venkataramana (55), Pathiwada Kannayya Lingam (55), Gangiredla Srinu (35), Vegnesa Subrahmanyam (45), and Bodi Venki Naidu (45). The accident occurred when a van from Rampachodavaram carrying 10 devotees to visit Shaniswaraswamy in Mandavalli temple collided head-on with a car carrying three individuals from Visakhapatnam airport to Bhimavaram. The van was allegedly speeding, resulting in the deaths of three passengers in the van and two occupants of the car. TNN reported the incident.

Read Full story : 5 Killed In Road Accident In Konaseema | Vijayawada News /

News Source : TNN

Road accident in Konaseema Vijayawada news on accident Fatal accident in Andhra Pradesh Traffic safety in Konaseema Road safety measures in Vijayawada