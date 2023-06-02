Five dead in Nakasongola crash involving California Bus Company, victim identified as Alex Muwanga

Alex Muwanga (victim) : Five dead in Uganda road crash involving California Bus Company and charcoal truck, victim identified as Alex Muwanga.

A passenger bus belonging to California Bus Company and a charcoal truck were involved in a fatal road accident at Migyeera Village in Nakasongola District along the Kampala-Gulu Highway at 4:30 am on Friday. Five people were confirmed dead, and several others injured. The truck had developed a mechanical problem and was stationary when the speeding bus failed to brake and crashed into it. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Nakasongola Health Centre IV mortuary, and one of the deceased persons was identified as Alex Muwanga. Eyewitness Joseph Byaruhanga, who was driving in a separate car, narrowly survived being trapped in the crash. He reported that the accident was caused by the speeding bus. Faustino Omagor, one of the survivors, also attributed the accident to over-speeding. Travelers included businesspeople and an unspecified number of pilgrims heading to Namugongo in Wakiso District for the annual June 3 Martyrs Day celebrations. Road accidents in Uganda claim dozens of lives every month.

News Source : Dan Wandera

