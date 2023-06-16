Five dogs killed in RV fire before dog show in Florida, no suspects or victims identified.

“Boxers” as the focus keyword, referencing the five dogs that were killed in the RV fire. : Five dogs killed in Florida RV fire before dog show, no suspects/victims identified

An RV fire at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa resulted in the death of five dogs just a day before the American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show was set to begin, according to officials. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said that bystanders attempted to enter the vehicle upon noticing smoke coming from the RV’s vents, but were prevented from doing so due to the flames and smoke. Following the extinguishing of the fire, the RV’s owners informed investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle. While no humans were harmed, investigators are still working to determine the specific cause of the accident. The Associated Press retains all rights to this report.

Read Full story : 5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say /

News Source : https://www.wfsb.com

RV fire at American Kennel Club dog show Tragic death of dogs in RV fire Safety measures for dogs at dog shows Effects of RV fires on pet owners Preventing RV fires during pet transportation