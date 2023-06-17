Five killed, 10 injured in car-van collision; victims identified

“Konaseema accident victim names” : Five killed, including B. Venkata Ramana and P. Kannayya Lingam, in car-van collision

On June 17 (Saturday), a car collided with a van from behind at Madiki village in Konaseema district, resulting in five deaths and 10 major injuries. The van was carrying 10 individuals from Anakapalli district who were en route to various temples in Konaseema district. Three died instantly, while another passed away on the way to the hospital. One individual from the car also died during treatment. The deceased were identified as B. Venkata Ramana, P. Kannayya Lingam, G. Srinu, B. Venki Naidu from Anakapalli district, and V. Subramanyam of Palacole in West Godavari district. The injured were taken to the government hospital in Eluru. The police have initiated an investigation and filed a case.

News Source : The_Hindu

