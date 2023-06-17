Five teens arrested with guns and auto-theft tools, including Kenyon Thibodeaux and Terrance Moore as suspects

Kenyon Thibodeaux and Terrance Moore : Five teens arrested with guns and auto-theft tools, including Kenyon Thibodeaux and Terrance Moore.

Early Saturday morning, five teenagers, including three minors, were arrested in Beaumont, Texas after police found guns and auto-theft tools in their possession. The incident occurred when police responded to a suspicious vehicle report at 7390 Pindo Circle. Upon arrival, officers found an SUV with five people inside, where guns were in plain view. Upon further investigation, four firearms were found, along with tools commonly used for auto thefts such as ski masks and gloves. All five suspects were arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, with two of them identified as Kenyon Thibodeaux and Terrance Moore, both 17 years old. The remaining three suspects were minors aged 15, 15, and 16, who were processed and transported to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center. The case is still under investigation.

Read Full story : 5 teens arrested after police recover guns, auto-theft tools /

News Source : Lupita Villarreal

Teen arrests Recovered firearms Auto-theft tools bust Police investigation Juvenile offenders