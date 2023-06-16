Five-year-old killed in Rome after Lamborghini SUV crashes during YouTube challenge

Lamborghini SUV accident victim : “Five-year-old killed in Rome after Lamborghini SUV crash during YouTube challenge”

During a YouTube challenge in Rome on Wednesday evening, a rented Lamborghini SUV crashed into a small family car, killing a five-year-old boy and injuring his mother and three-year-old sister. The sports car was carrying five young people between the ages of 20 and 23, some of whom are believed to be influencers with over 600,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel. The group set a challenge to drive for 50 hours straight and were reportedly seen speeding through the city at 90-100 km/h, well above the speed limit. The 20-year-old driver, who tested positive for cannabis, is facing manslaughter charges. The tragedy has provoked strong political reactions, with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport calling for improved education, controls, and penalties in the highway code. The group’s actions have also been condemned by users on their YouTube channel.

News Source : euronews

