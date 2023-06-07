“Fiverr earnings guide”: A Comprehensive Guide on Making Money with the Fiverr App

Introduction

Fiverr is an online marketplace that connects freelancers with clients who need their services. It provides a platform for freelancers to offer their services in various categories like writing, graphic design, video editing, and more. Fiverr app is a mobile application that allows freelancers to manage their accounts and offer services on-the-go. In this article, we will discuss how to earn money from Fiverr app, step-by-step.

Step 1: Create Your Fiverr Account

The first step to earning money from Fiverr app is to create your Fiverr account. You can download the Fiverr app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and sign up for an account. You will need to provide your name, email address, and create a password to create your account.

Step 2: Create Your Profile

After creating your account, the next step is to create your profile. Your profile is the first impression clients will have of you, so it’s essential to make it look professional. You can add your profile picture, description, skills, and experience to your profile. Clients will use this information to determine if you’re the right freelancer for their project.

Step 3: Find Gigs to Offer

Now that you’ve created your profile, it’s time to find gigs to offer. Fiverr has various categories, and you can choose the category that matches your skills. You can offer services like writing, graphic design, video editing, and more. Once you’ve selected the category, you can create your gig and set the price for your services.

Step 4: Promote Your Gigs

Promoting your gigs is crucial to attract clients and earn money from Fiverr app. You can use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to promote your gigs. You can also use Fiverr’s promotion tools like Fiverr Ads and Fiverr Promoted Gigs to promote your services.

Step 5: Complete Orders

Once you start receiving orders from clients, it’s essential to complete them on time. You can use the Fiverr app to communicate with clients and deliver your work. It’s also essential to provide high-quality work to clients to get good reviews and attract more clients.

Step 6: Get Paid

After completing orders, you will receive payment from clients. Fiverr charges a 20% fee for every order, and you will receive the remaining 80% in your Fiverr account. You can withdraw your earnings using PayPal, Fiverr Revenue Card, or Bank Transfer.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiverr app is an excellent way for freelancers to earn money by offering their services. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can create your Fiverr account, create your profile, find gigs to offer, promote your gigs, complete orders, and get paid. It’s essential to provide high-quality work to clients and maintain good reviews to attract more clients. With dedication and hard work, you can earn a significant income from Fiverr app.

