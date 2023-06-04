“FL Studio Tutorial”: FL Studio 21 Tutorial: How to Overcome Loneliness

Introduction

FL Studio, also known as FruityLoops, is a powerful digital audio workstation used by music producers and composers. If you want to learn how to create music in FL Studio, specifically how to make the track “Destroy Lonely,” then you’re in the right place. In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through step-by-step on how to create this track.

Step 1: Set up your project

First, open FL Studio and create a new project. Set the tempo to 120 BPM, and the time signature to 4/4. Then, create a new pattern by clicking on the “+” button next to the Patterns tab.

Step 2: Add a melody

Next, we’ll add a melody to our track. In the Channel Rack, click on the “+” button and select “Sytrus” under the “Add” menu. Then, select the “1 – Pluck” preset from the “Sytrus Plucked” folder.

In the Piano Roll, create a melody using the notes C5, D#5, G5, and D#6. Use the “Slide” tool to add slides between the notes, and adjust the velocity of each note to create a more dynamic melody.

Step 3: Add drums

No track is complete without drums. In the Channel Rack, click on the “+” button and select “Drumkit” under the “Add” menu. Then, select the “808 Mafia” drum kit.

In the Piano Roll, create a simple beat using the kick, snare, and hi-hat. Use the “Pencil” tool to draw in the notes, and adjust the velocity of each note to create a more realistic drum sound.

Step 4: Add bass

To add some depth to our track, we’ll add a bassline. In the Channel Rack, click on the “+” button and select “Harmless” under the “Add” menu. Then, select the “Bass – 808” preset from the “Harmless Bass” folder.

In the Piano Roll, create a bassline using the notes C2 and G2. Use the “Slide” tool to add slides between the notes, and adjust the velocity of each note to create a more dynamic bassline.

Step 5: Add effects

To make our track more interesting, we’ll add some effects. In the Mixer, click on an empty slot and select “Fruity Delay 3” under the “Effects” menu. Then, adjust the settings to your liking.

Next, add a reverb effect by selecting “Fruity Reverb 2” from the “Effects” menu. Adjust the settings to create the desired reverb effect.

Step 6: Arrange your track

Now that we have all the elements of our track, we can arrange them into a full song. In the Playlist, drag and drop each pattern to create a full song arrangement. Use the “Split by Channel” tool to separate different elements of the track, such as the drums and melody.

Conclusion

Congratulations, you’ve just created a full track in FL Studio! Hopefully, this tutorial has helped you understand some of the basics of music production in FL Studio. Remember, the key to creating great music is to experiment and have fun. Don’t be afraid to try new things and explore different sounds. Happy producing!

Source Link :DESTROY LONELY • FL Studio 21 Tutorial/

