Flagler County high school lockdown ends today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After several hours, the lockdown at Flagler Palm Coast High School in Florida was lifted on Monday. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a man with two knives threatening people at an apartment on Bulldog Drive at 1:37 pm. The suspect fled towards the school before the police arrived. The school was having summer classes at the time and was put on lockdown while law enforcement and the Flagler County Fire Rescue FireFlight searched for the 19-year-old suspect in the immediate vicinity. At 2:13 pm, officials found the suspect behind the football fields and arrested him.

Flagler County high school reopening Return to in-person learning at Flagler County high school Gradual lifting of lockdown at Flagler County high school Safety protocols for reopening Flagler County high school Student and staff expectations post-lockdown at Flagler County high school

News Source : First Coast News (On Your Side)

Source Link :Lockdown lifted at Flagler County high school/