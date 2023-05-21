Flagler Deputies Conduct Search for 58-Year-Old Woman, Jean Pillittieri, Who is Missing

Jean Pillittieri Missing

Overview

Jean Pillittieri, a 58-year-old woman, has been reported missing in Flagler County, Florida. The Flagler Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search for her.

Background

Jean Pillittieri was last seen on June 20th at her home in Palm Coast. Her family reported her missing on June 22nd after not hearing from her for two days. She was last seen driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Florida license plate number LAKR72.

Search Efforts

The Flagler Sheriff’s Office has been actively searching for Jean Pillittieri since she was reported missing. They have utilized K-9 units, drones, and helicopters in their search efforts. They have also conducted ground searches in the areas where she was last seen.

Concerns

The Flagler Sheriff’s Office has expressed concerns for Jean Pillittieri’s well-being. She has a medical condition that requires daily medication, and it is unknown if she has access to her medication. She also left her cellphone and wallet at her home, which is highly unusual for her.

Appeal for Help

The Flagler Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Jean Pillittieri. They are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward. They are also asking residents in the area to check their surveillance footage for any sightings of her or her vehicle.

Final Thoughts

The disappearance of Jean Pillittieri has caused great concern for her family and friends. The Flagler Sheriff’s Office is doing everything they can to locate her and bring her home safely. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Flagler Sheriff’s Office immediately.

