“Flaming SUV death” Today : Investigation launched by US authorities over woman’s death in burning SUV

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys following a tragic incident where a woman was trapped and died after her SUV caught fire in December. The agency is looking into whether inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from exiting the vehicle during an emergency.

Probe Covers Over 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 Model Year

The probe covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year. The investigation was opened after the woman’s death on Dec. 9. A complaint filed with the agency says the woman pulled to the side of the road when warning lights started flashing, windshield wipers came on, the horn started honking, windows wouldn’t go down, and the doors wouldn’t unlock. The complaint alleged that fire apparently started in the engine and spread, trapping the woman inside.

Stellantis Offers Sympathy and Cooperation

Stellantis, which makes Dodge vehicles, offered sympathy to the woman’s family and said it is cooperating with NHTSA. Agency documents don’t say where the fire happened, but the Wisconsin State Journal reported in January that 73-year-old Mary Frahm died when her Journey caught fire Dec. 9 near Madison.

2009 Recall of 17,000 Journeys

In 2009, Chrysler LLC recalled about 17,000 Journeys because an unused electrical connector could corrode and short circuit, potentially causing a fire, according to NHTSA documents. The Journey owner’s manual says the doors can be unlocked manually by pulling up a plunger on the top of the door trim panel.

Advice on Escaping from a Malfunctioning Vehicle

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, says drivers should try to pull up the plunger first to escape if their vehicle’s electrical system malfunctions. Beyond that, escape is difficult because many windows now have plastic laminated between two layers of glass and are difficult to shatter. He suggests keeping a metal tool in the car and becoming familiar with which windows are tempered glass and can be shattered with the tool. Laminated glass, he said, helps to prevent people from being thrown from cars in a crash. He said there’s a need to standardize a way to unlock doors or somehow escape from all cars.