Flat iron curls.: Tutorial: Achieving Voluminous Half Up Half Down Curls with a Flat Iron

Voluminous Flat Iron Curls Half Up Half Down Tutorial

Are you tired of the same old hairstyle? Want to switch things up and add some volume and texture to your hair? Look no further than voluminous flat iron curls! This tutorial will show you how to achieve those perfect curls and create a half up half down hairstyle that is perfect for any occasion.

Step 1: Prep your hair

Before you can create your curls, you need to prep your hair. Start off by washing your hair and applying a heat protectant spray. Blow dry your hair until it is completely dry. Use a round brush to create some volume and texture.

Step 2: Section your hair

Section your hair into manageable pieces. Clip the top section of your hair away from the bottom section. Begin with the bottom section of your hair.

Step 3: Create the curls

Take a small section of your hair and clamp the flat iron as close to the roots as possible. Twist the flat iron away from your face and pull it all the way down to the ends of your hair. Release the hair from the flat iron and let it cool for a few seconds before moving on to the next section. Repeat this process, working your way up to the top section of your hair. Make sure to curl your hair in the same direction to create a uniform look.

Step 4: Add volume

Once you have finished curling your hair, flip your hair upside down and shake it out. Use your fingers to gently separate the curls and add some volume to your hair.

Step 5: Create the half up half down hairstyle

Now it’s time to create the half up half down hairstyle. Take the top section of your hair and gently tease it at the roots. This will add some extra volume. Gather the teased section of your hair and secure it with bobby pins. Take a small section of hair from the bottom of the teased section and wrap it around the bobby pins to hide them.

Step 6: Finish with hairspray

Finally, finish off your hairstyle with some hairspray to keep your curls in place. Voila! You now have voluminous flat iron curls in a half up half down hairstyle.

Tips for achieving the perfect curls

Make sure to use a heat protectant spray to prevent damage to your hair.

Clamp the flat iron as close to the roots as possible for maximum volume.

Twist the flat iron away from your face to create a natural-looking curl.

Let the curls cool before separating them to prevent them from falling out.

Tease the top section of your hair for extra volume.

Conclusion

Voluminous flat iron curls are a great way to add some texture and volume to your hair. This tutorial showed you how to achieve those perfect curls and create a half up half down hairstyle that is perfect for any occasion. With a little practice, you’ll be able to create this hairstyle in no time!

Source Link :Voluminous Flat iron curls || Half Up half Down tutorial/

