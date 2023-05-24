“Flat Twist Out”: Quick and Easy Natural Hair Styling: Achieving a Flat Twist Twist Out on Natural Hair

Four Flat Twist Twist Out On Natural Hair | Quick & Easy Natural Hair Styling

Are you looking for a quick and easy natural hair styling option that will leave you with defined curls and coils? Look no further than the four flat twist twist out on natural hair. This style is perfect for those with medium to long hair lengths and can be done in under an hour.

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

Before starting any natural hair styling, it is important to make sure your hair is properly prepped. Start by washing and conditioning your hair with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Once your hair is clean, apply a leave-in conditioner and detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb or detangling brush. Section your hair into four parts and clip each section away until you are ready to work on it.

Step 2: Flat Twist Your Hair

Starting with one section of hair, apply a styling product of your choice to the roots and ends of your hair. This could be a curl defining cream, gel, or butter. Next, take a small section of hair from the front and divide it into two equal parts. Begin twisting the two sections of hair around each other, twisting the hair towards the back of your head. As you twist, add more sections of hair from the same section until you have twisted all of the hair in that section. Secure the end of the twist with a hair tie or clip. Repeat this process on all four sections of hair.

Step 3: Let Your Hair Dry

Now that your hair is twisted, allow it to air dry or use a hair dryer to speed up the process. Once your hair is completely dry, remove the hair ties or clips and gently unravel each twist. Be sure to separate each section of hair carefully to avoid causing frizz or breakage. Use your fingers to fluff your hair as desired.

Step 4: Style As Desired

Now that your hair is fully styled, you can wear it as is, or add additional styling products to enhance your curls. Apply a light oil or serum to add shine and prevent frizz. You can also use a pick or wide-tooth comb to add volume to your curls. Finish your look with a hair accessory such as a headband or scarf.

Tips For Maintaining Your Twist Out

Wrap your hair in a silk or satin scarf at night to prevent frizziness and breakage

Refresh your curls in the morning by spritzing your hair with a water and leave-in conditioner mixture

Avoid using heavy products that can weigh down your curls and cause build-up

Trim your ends regularly to prevent split ends and breakage

The four flat twist twist out on natural hair is a simple and easy styling option that can be done on a regular basis. With proper maintenance and care, your twist out can last for several days. Give this style a try and enjoy the defined curls and coils that it provides!

