Flavio Alfaro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Flavio Alfaro has Died .

By | January 30, 2021
0 Comment

Flavio Alfaro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Flavio Alfaro has Died .

 Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Flavio Alfaro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

San Diego State Baseball @AztecBaseball Sending out heartfelt condolences from the entire Aztec family after hearing our former star shortstop and 1984 U.S. Olympic team standout Flavio Alfaro passed away on Wednesday from pancreatic cancer at age 59. More: https://bit.ly/3r57LWe

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

 

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.