Flavio Alfaro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Flavio Alfaro has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Flavio Alfaro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
Sending out heartfelt condolences from the entire Aztec family after hearing our former star shortstop and 1984 U.S. Olympic team standout Flavio Alfaro passed away on Wednesday from pancreatic cancer at age 59.
— San Diego State Baseball (@AztecBaseball) January 30, 2021
