Flavio Alfaro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Flavio Alfaro has Died .

Sending out heartfelt condolences from the entire Aztec family after hearing our former star shortstop and 1984 U.S. Olympic team standout Flavio Alfaro passed away on Wednesday from pancreatic cancer at age 59.

More: https://t.co/OeYTNCY2yz pic.twitter.com/eeoETkAzdK — San Diego State Baseball (@AztecBaseball) January 30, 2021

