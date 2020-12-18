Flavio Cotti Death -Dead – Obituary : former Swiss president, Mr Flavio Cotti has Died .
former Swiss president, Mr Flavio Cotti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
My deepest condolences to the 🇨🇭Federal Council and family of the former Swiss president, Mr Flavio Cotti. As the president, foreign minister and OSCE chairman,in the 90’es,Mr Cotti was wholeheartedly engaged in peace endeavors and reconstruction in 🇭🇷and BiH. RIP. pic.twitter.com/HAZ0h9E3Cw
— CRO Ambassador to Switzerland (@BekicAndrea) December 18, 2020
CRO Ambassador to Switzerland @BekicAndrea My deepest condolences to the Federal Council and family of the former Swiss president, Mr Flavio Cotti. As the president, foreign minister and OSCE chairman,in the 90’es,Mr Cotti was wholeheartedly engaged in peace endeavors and reconstruction in and BiH. RIP.
