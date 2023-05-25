“Flavonoids and health benefits”: The Impact of Flavonoids in Food on Your Body: An Overview

Flavonoids: The Nutritional Superheroes You Need to Know About

Flavonoids may not be considered essential nutrients, but they are certainly indispensable components in a variety of nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medicinal and cosmetic applications. These natural compounds, also known as phytonutrients, are commonly consumed in one’s everyday diet and are well known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. In light of the recent end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, many people are seeking ways to boost their health, and flavonoids may just be the answer.

What are flavonoids?

Flavonoids are a group of natural compounds that are commonly found in fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, and even flowers. There are thousands of flavonoids, but most fall into six major subtypes, including flavanols, flavanones, isoflavones, flavones, flavan-3-ols, and anthocyanins. Each subtype interacts with our gut microbes in different ways, providing a wide range of nutritional benefits.

What foods are highest in flavonoids?

One of the distinctions that flavonoids have over some other nutrients is that they are present in a large number of foods. Different subtypes of flavonoids are found in different foods, with each group containing their unique nutritional benefits. Foods rich in subtype flavanols, for instance, help manage symptoms of cardiovascular disease and can be found in lettuce, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, and peaches. Foods like beans, legumes, and soy products are rich sources of subtype isoflavones – flavonoids that help keep one’s hormones balanced. Many other plant-derived products such as extra dark natural chocolate, wine, and teas are also abundant in flavonoids.

What do flavonoids do to the body?

Research shows that flavonoids possess many medicinal advantages. Flavonoids are rich antioxidants, which fend off radical oxygen species in the body and brain, protecting us from diseases like heart disease, cancer, and more. Flavonoids also lower inflammation, making the nutrient especially beneficial as many diseases such as anxiety, depression, and more are now linked to inflammation. Flavonoids also help to lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, stabilize blood sugar levels, and improve brain function.

Is it best to obtain flavonoids from natural sources?

It is best to obtain flavonoids from natural sources rather than supplements, as there still needs to be further study about the doses that are safe since there have been reports of toxic flavonoids. Flavonoids occasionally have mild side effects to be aware of as well. Some flavonoids have been shown to negatively interact with some foods, resulting in decreased absorption in the gastrointestinal tract.

In conclusion, flavonoids are nutritional superheroes that should not be overlooked. They are well known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties. Obtaining flavonoids from natural sources is recommended, and it is best to eat a diet rich in colorful vegetables and low-glycemic fruits to get flavonoids. By incorporating these nutrient-rich foods into your diet, you can reap the numerous health benefits that flavonoids offer.

News Source : Daryl Austin

Source Link :What are flavonoids? Foods and how they impact your body/