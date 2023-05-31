Flavorful Soy Chicken Recipe: Chef Bryan’s Recipe: Tasty Soy Chicken and Steamed Rice

Indulge in the Exquisite Flavors of Chef Bryan Woolley’s Soy Chicken with Steamed Rice Recipe

Are you looking for a dish that’s bursting with flavors and easy to make? Look no further than Chef Bryan Woolley’s Soy Chicken with Steamed Rice recipe. This dish is a perfect combination of succulent chicken thighs, aromatic spices, and a touch of Shaohsing rice cooking wine that will transport your taste buds to a world of culinary delight. Follow the straightforward directions below to create this delectable meal in no time.

Ingredients

– 1 large package chicken thighs (8-10 thighs)

– 6 cups chicken stock

– 1/2 cup soy sauce

– 1 cup dark soy sauce

– 1 cup brown sugar

– 1/2 cup shaohsing rice cooking wine

– 8-10 crushed garlic cloves

– 2 inches freshly sliced ginger root

– 1 1/2 tbsp Chinese five spice

– 1 tbsp toasted sesame seed oil

– 3-4 cups cooked rice

Instructions

Step 1: In a large pot, combine the chicken stock, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, brown sugar, shaohsing rice cooking wine, crushed garlic cloves, freshly sliced ginger root, Chinese five spice, and toasted sesame seed oil. Stir well to combine.

Step 2: Add the chicken thighs to the pot, ensuring they are fully submerged in the liquid. If needed, add more chicken stock or water to cover the chicken completely.

Step 3: Place the pot over medium-high heat and bring the liquid to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and let the chicken simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Step 4: While the chicken is cooking, prepare the steamed rice according to your preferred method. You can use a rice cooker or stovetop method to cook the rice. Ensure that you have 3-4 cups of cooked rice ready.

Step 5: Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pot and set it aside. Increase the heat to medium-high and let the liquid in the pot reduce and thicken slightly for about 5-10 minutes. This will create a rich and flavorful sauce.

Step 6: Meanwhile, preheat your oven to broil setting. Place the cooked chicken thighs on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil.

Step 7: Brush the chicken thighs with some of the reduced sauce from the pot. Place the baking sheet with the chicken under the broiler for 3-5 minutes, or until the chicken skin is slightly crispy and caramelized. Keep a close eye on the chicken to avoid burning.

Step 8: Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes. Then, slice or serve the chicken thighs whole, based on your preference.

Step 9: To serve, place a portion of steamed rice on each plate. Top it with a chicken thigh or slices of chicken. Drizzle some of the remaining sauce over the chicken and rice for added flavor.

Step 10: Enjoy your delicious Soy Chicken with Steamed Rice! Serve it hot and garnish with fresh cilantro or green onions, if desired.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chef Bryan Woolley’s Soy Chicken with Steamed Rice recipe is a must-try dish that will leave your taste buds wanting more. This dish is easy to make, bursting with flavors, and a perfect comfort food for any occasion. So, what are you waiting for? Indulge in the exquisite flavors of this dish and treat yourself to a world of culinary delight.

