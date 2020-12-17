Flemmich Webb Death -Obituary – Dead : Flemmich Webb has Died .
Flemmich Webb has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Nick Lunch 6 hrs · Tribute to our beautiful and talented friend Flem who died suddenly last month. He was one of the kindest, funniest people I know. It would have been Flem’s 50th birthday this Saturday. I’ll miss you always Flemmy. RIP
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.