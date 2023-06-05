“flexi rods for natural hair”: “Effortlessly Achieve Shiny Curly Hair: Quick and Easy Wet Natural Hair Flexi Rod Set Tips”

Heatless Flexi Rods Set on Wet Natural Hair

Flexi rods are a great way to achieve bouncy, shiny, and defined curls without using heat. They are versatile and can be used on any hair type, including wet natural hair. With the right technique and products, you can achieve a quick and easy flexi rod set that will leave you with gorgeous curls.

What are Flexi Rods?

Flexi rods are flexible, foam hair rollers that come in various sizes and lengths. They are designed to create curls and waves without the use of heat. They are made of lightweight material, which makes them comfortable to wear while sleeping.

Why Use Flexi Rods on Wet Natural Hair?

Using flexi rods on wet natural hair is an excellent way to achieve defined curls without using heat. Wet hair is more pliable, which makes it easier to manipulate and set in place. Using flexi rods on wet hair also reduces the risk of damage from heat styling tools.

Quick & Easy Flexi Rods on Wet Natural Hair

The following steps will help you achieve a quick and easy flexi rod set on wet natural hair:

Step 1: Cleanse and Condition Your Hair

It is essential to start with clean, detangled hair when preparing for a flexi rod set. Use a clarifying shampoo to remove any product buildup from your hair. Follow up with a moisturizing conditioner to add moisture back into your hair. Rinse thoroughly and gently towel dry your hair.

Step 2: Apply a Leave-In Conditioner and Styling Cream

Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair to add moisture and help detangle your curls. Follow up with a styling cream to define your curls and reduce frizz. Be sure to apply the products evenly throughout your hair.

Step 3: Divide Your Hair Into Sections

Divide your hair into several sections, depending on the length and thickness of your hair. Use hair clips to secure each section in place.

Step 4: Roll Your Hair with Flexi Rods

Starting at the ends of your hair, wrap your hair around a flexi rod, rolling towards your roots. Be sure to roll your hair tightly around the rod to ensure a defined curl. Once you have reached your roots, bend the flexi rod in half to secure it in place.

Step 5: Allow Your Hair to Air Dry or Sit Under a Hooded Dryer

Allow your hair to air dry or sit under a hooded dryer for at least 4-6 hours or overnight. The longer your hair sits, the more defined your curls will be.

Step 6: Remove the Flexi Rods and Style Your Hair

Once your hair is completely dry, remove the flexi rods gently. Use your fingers to separate the curls, and style your hair as desired. You can use a hair pick to add volume to your roots.

Shiny Curly Hair Tips

To maintain shiny, healthy curls, consider the following tips:

Use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner.

Deep condition your hair at least once a week.

Avoid using heat styling tools as much as possible.

Use a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and prevent frizz.

Apply a leave-in conditioner daily to keep your hair moisturized.

Avoid using harsh chemicals and dyes on your hair.

Conclusion

Using flexi rods on wet natural hair is an excellent way to achieve defined curls without using heat. With the right technique and products, you can achieve a quick and easy flexi rod set that will leave you with bouncy, shiny, and defined curls. Follow the steps outlined in this article and maintain healthy hair habits to keep your curls looking their best.

Heatless curls Natural hair styling Flexi rods on wet hair Quick and easy curling Shiny curly hair tips