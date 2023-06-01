“FlexTough Floor Mats” : Universal Car Accessories: Waterproof Trim-To-Fit Automotive Floor Mats for Cars, Trucks, and SUVs – Black Deep Dish All-Weather Mats by Motor Trend FlexTough.

FlexTough All-Weather Floor Mats for Cars – Black, Waterproof, Deep Dish Design, Trim-To-Fit, Universal Fit for Trucks, SUVs, and Cars – Automotive Accessories, Floor Liners



Price: $38.99

(as of Jun 01,2023 01:41:01 UTC – Details)





If you’re looking for floor mats that provide excellent protection for your car’s interior while also being convenient and easy to use, the Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats are a great option to consider. These mats are designed to be compatible with a wide range of vehicles and offer a range of features that make them an excellent investment for any car owner. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the features and benefits of these mats to help you determine if they’re the right choice for your car.

One of the key features of the Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats is their no-slip grip. The mats are designed with rubberized nibs on the bottom to prevent them from moving around on your car’s floor. Additionally, the top of the mats features ergonomic grooves that provide traction and comfort for your feet. This combination of features ensures that your mats will stay in place while also providing a comfortable and safe surface for your feet.

Another important feature of these mats is their durability and protection. The mats are designed to guard against spills, debris, and other forms of damage that can occur to your car’s interior. They are built to last through rain, snow, mud, and more, making them an excellent investment for anyone who wants to protect their car’s interior from damage.

One of the standout features of the Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats is their compatibility. The mats are designed to be trimmable to fit your vehicle’s floor contours with only a pair of scissors. This means that you can easily customize the mats to fit your specific vehicle, ensuring that they provide maximum protection and coverage. However, it’s important to note that you should check the dimensions of the mats before installation to ensure that they will fit properly in your vehicle. The front mats measure 31.5″ L x 21.5″ W, while the rear mats measure 58″ L x 18″ W.

Finally, the Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats are eco-friendly and made from odorless EVA rubber. They are also approved by SGS European Standard HEPA, ensuring that they are safe and free from harmful chemicals. This makes them an excellent choice for anyone who wants to make a conscious effort to reduce their environmental impact.

In conclusion, the Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats are an excellent investment for anyone who wants to protect their car’s interior while also enjoying the convenience and ease of use that these mats provide. With their no-slip grip, durability and protection, compatibility, and eco-friendly construction, these mats offer a range of features that make them an excellent choice for any car owner. Whether you’re dealing with rain, snow, mud, or other forms of debris, these mats will help keep your car’s interior looking great. So, if you’re in the market for new floor mats, be sure to consider the Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats and experience the benefits for yourself.



