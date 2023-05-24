“Flint police presence” today : Flint’s Lorado Street: A Scene Filled with Police Presence

“Flint police presence” today : Flint’s Lorado Street: A Scene Filled with Police Presence

Posted on May 24, 2023

Flint’s Lorado Street Experiences Intense Police Presence today 2023.
d 9pm and that there were several police vehicles and officers on the scene. The reason for the heavy police presence is unknown at this time, and no further information has been released. Residents in the area reported hearing sirens and seeing flashing lights, but were not given any details about the situation.

News Source : Jesi Munguia

  1. Flint Police Department
  2. Increased Police Patrols
  3. Lorado Street Safety
  4. Crime Prevention
  5. Community Policing
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply