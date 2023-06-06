Flooding in Ukraine after attack on Russian-held dam, suspect unknown

Flooding in Ukraine after attack on Russian-held dam, suspect unknown

Posted on June 6, 2023

“Russian-held dam attack” : Attack on Russian-Held Dam in Southern Ukraine Forces Evacuation of Villages and City

Rewritten: A significant dam held by Russia in southern Ukraine was attacked on Tuesday, resulting in a flood of water that inundated a small city and 24 villages, compelling the evacuation of residents. The image below shows the aftermath of the attack.

News Source : AFP

